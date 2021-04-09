Karnataka on Friday added 7,955 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 46 fatalities, taking the caseload to 10,48,085 and death toll to 12,813.

Out of the 7,955 fresh cases reported today, 5,576 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day also saw 3,220 patients getting discharged after recovery, pushing the cumulative tally of discharges to 9,77,169, the Health department said.

0ut of 58,084 active cases, 57,706 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 378 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 29 of the 46 deaths reported on Friday, Mysuru had 5, Belagavi and Kalaburagi 2 each, and one each from Ballari,Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Mandy and Uttara Kannada.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 5,576, Mysuru 283, Kalaburagi 211, Bidar 186, Hassan 153, Tumakuru 145, Vijayapura 127, Chikkaballapura 119, Dakshina Kannada 115, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,70,014, followed by Mysuru 57,668 and Ballari 40,395. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,22,719, followed by Mysuru 54,911 and Ballari 39,168.

A total of over 2,24,58,762 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,35,163 were on Friday alone.

'Night curfew' imposed in few Karnataka districts from tomorrow

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced "night corona curfew" between 10 pm to 5 am in seven district centres of the state along with Manipal, from 10 to 20 April, aimed at controlling the spread of novel coronavirus.

"Night corona curfew between 10 pm to 5 am every day, from April 10 to 20, will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities. It will be applicable in district centres," CM Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters after a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of various states to take a stalk of the Covid-19 situation, CM Yediyurappa said essential services will be allowed.

Appealing to people of the state, especially those from places where the curfew has been imposed for cooperation, the CM said "as corona is spreading, we have taken this measure to control it.We are not imposing any lockdown."

People should not give room for such an action (lockdown) and should wear masks, maintain social distancing, and not gather at a place, he said.

"We are trying to implement the suggestions given by the Prime Minister within this framework." With public cooperation, the spread of virus can be contained, the chief minister said. "...that's the reason, without imposing night corona curfew in the state, we have selected some district centres... we want to see how effective it will be, if things don't come under control, we may have to extend it to the entire state," he said.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said the curfew was on a trial basis and people should support it.

Marriages, functions, meetings and events will have to happen within the limitations that have been fixed, he said, adding that ₹250 fine is being imposed for not wearing the mask and it will be made more stringent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via