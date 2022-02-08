Karnataka on Tuesday reported 4,452 new cases taking the tally to 39,06,761, a health bulletin said. The total number of active cases across the state is now 72,414.

The state also saw 51 fatalities pushing the toll to 39,447. Meanwhile, a total of 19,067 discharges were recorded, and with that the total number of recoveries has been pushed to 37,94,866. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 5.01 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.14 per cent.

Of the new cases, 2,139 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 8,604 people being discharged and 17 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 72,414. Of the 51 deaths, 17 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada (7), Kolar and Tumakuru (4), Ballari and Mysuru (3), Chitradurga, Dharwad and Udupi (2), followed by others.

Karnataka on Monday reported 6,151 new COVID cases,. On Sunday the state had reported as many as 8,425 cases.

