Home >News >India >Karnataka sees big spike in Covid-19 numbers: Over 2,000 cases in a day

Karnataka sees big spike in Covid-19 numbers: Over 2,000 cases in a day

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in daily new covid cases.afp
2 min read . 06:17 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Of the new cases, Bengaluru recorded 1,280 new positives and three deaths
  • The state has been recording over 1,000 cases for the past week

Karanataka on Tuesday reported an upsurge in daily Covid-19 cases as the state added more than 2,000 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin. The state had last reported over 2,000 fresh cases in a day on November 13 last year, with 2,016 cases.

With 2,010 new Covid-19 cases, the total coronavirus cases in Karnataka has reached 9,73,657.

With 2,010 new Covid-19 cases, the total coronavirus cases in Karnataka has reached 9,73,657.

With 2,010 new Covid-19 cases, the total coronavirus cases in Karnataka has reached 9,73,657.

The state has been recording over 1,000 cases for the past week. On Monday, the daily Covid-19 infections 1,445 along with 10 virus-related fatalities.

The state also recorded five more deaths today, pushing the toll to 12,449, the bulletin added.

The day also saw 667 patients getting discharged after recovery. The total number of recoveries now stands at 9,45,594 while the active cases are at 15,595.

Of the new cases, Bengaluru recorded 1,280 new positives and three deaths.

Amid the surge and the state government's measures to contain the spread, Karnataka government on Monday decided to make a negative COVID-19 report not older than 72 hours mandatory for travellers from Punjab and Chandigarh. The government had already made the provision for those from Kerala and Maharashtra.

"In order to contain the second wave of COVID-19, the existing guidelines issued to incoming travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra to carry negative RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours at the time of entering Karnataka have been extended to Punjab and Chandigarh," Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

Moreover, Sudhakar earlier today said there was no shortage of COVID vaccine in the state. "There is no shortage of vaccine in the state.We have discussed this with Centre and the Centre has assured us there will be no shortage of supply of vaccine," Sudhakar said.

He said the state will be receiving 12.5 lakh doses of vaccine from the centre by next week. Before that additional 4 lakh doses will be dispatched through flight.The government will ensure there is no shortage of vaccine, the minister was quoted as saying to reporters at Chikkaballapura by his office in a release.

