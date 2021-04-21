Karnataka has reported its biggest single-day spike of 23,558 COVID-19 cases and 116 related fatalities, taking the total caseload 12.22 lakh and the toll to 13,762, the Health Department said Tuesday.

The state had previously reported its biggest single-day spike of 21,794 cases on Tuesday. Out of the 23,558 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 13,640 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The day also saw 6,412 patients getting discharged after recovery. Among 116 deaths reported on Wednesday, 70 were from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural (2).

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government said it will soon be announcing a set of strict guidelines, aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the state, amid intense speculation that it may go in for lockdown like restrictions in Bengaluru and a few other places.

At the all-party meeting chaired by Governor Vajubhai Vala Tuesday to discuss the measures to be taken, leaders of all political parties advised the government for strict measures, with JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy even demanding a lockdown.

"The situation in the state has aggravated, therefore some extraordinary measures are necessary. Lots of suggestions have come from the video conference conducted by the Governor," Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.





