Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike as 48 people test positive for Covid-19

Bengaluru: Karnataka reported 48 new Covid-19 cases till noon on Friday, marking the highest single-day increase in the state since the first case was reported on 8 March.

The sharp spike in numbers comes at a time when the Karnataka government is deliberating on further easing restrictions to get the economy back on track in the cash-starved state.

The 48 new cases include seven from Bengaluru, 14 from Davangere, 11 from Belagavi , 12 from Uttara Kannada,three from Chitradurga and one from Ballari.

The previous high was 44 cases that were reported on 17 April.

Karnataka has so far recorded 753 cases of which 376 have recovered, which leaves 346 active cases in the state. On average, Karnataka has taken 20 days to see its cases double as against the national average of 11 days.

S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s primary and secondary education minister, said that all cases from Uttara Kannada are from one family and a neighbour but added that the district administration was confident of containing the problem.

The rise in cases has also led to rise in expenses for the cash-starved state.

Kumar said that one private hospital had spent ₹4.74 crore in total to treat 136 patients. This includes ₹86 lakhs for equipment purchase and ₹60 lakhs for building conversion. He said that the per cost per patient stood at ₹3.48 lakhs on average only from this hospital.

However, this estimate may not present the actual picture since this is the average taken from one private hospital. Chitradurga jumped ahead of other districts as it recorded a 32% increase as the first three cases were detected on Friday. Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Davangere and Bagalkot recorded 16.9%, 14.9%, 13.8% and 7.8% growth in the last five days, according to the state covid-19 war room.

The total number of contacts who tested positive is 545 or 73% of all cases while 68 (9%) of them have international travel history and 64 (8%) with domestic travel history.

