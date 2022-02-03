As many as 16,436 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the state's positivity rate to 11.31%, said state health minister K Sudhakar on Thursday.

In addition to this, 60 more people lost their lives to the disease.

Of the total, Bengaluru accounted for 6,640 new Covid cases and 14 deaths.

After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded the second-highest number of cases (1,508), Mysuru (706), Shivamogga (701), Tumkuru (572), Uttara Kannada (567), Dharwad (535), followed by others.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 0.36%. Of the 60 deaths, 14 are from Bengaluru Urban; Dakshina Kannada, Mandya and Mysuru reported five, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura and Haveri saw three, Chamarajnagara, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir saw two, followed by others.

Further, 44,819 patients recuperated and were discharged across the state since Wednesday.

There are currently 1,48,800 active Covid-19 cases in the state, nearly 71,000 of which are in Bengaluru.

Cumulatively, a total of 6.23 crore samples have been tested, of which 1,45,204 were on Thursday alone.

This comes as the central government said earlier during the day that 34 states and union territories, including Karnataka, are recording a decline in Covid-19 cases and positivity rate.

The Karnataka government recently decided to lift the night curfew in the state and reopen schools in view of the dipping Covid-19 cases. The state also allowed pubs, bars, restaurants, and hotels to remain open completely and allow 100% occupancy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.