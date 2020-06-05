Four more people died in Karnataka due to covid-19 that takes the total number of fatalities to 59 in the state.

Two people from Bengaluru, one each from Gadag and Davangere died on Thursday marking the highest single-day deaths toll in Karnataka due to the virus.

The state confirmed 257 covid-19 positive cases on Thursday that takes the total number of active cases to 2651 out of the total 4320 recorded in Karnataka so far.

Of this, 155 were people who returned to Karnataka from other states, especially Maharashtra, according to the daily health bulletin.

The numbers in Udupi continued to swell with 92 persons testing positive and taking the active case count to 481, the highest in the state. Raichur recorded 88 cases, 15 each in Mandya and Hassan, 13 in Davangere, 12 in Belagavi and nine in Bengaluru.

The state government, which is gearing up to relax more lockdown measures post 8 June, is trying to play down the sharp surge in cases and even abandoned the daily briefing on covid-19.

Two people who tested positive for the virus in Davangere are in home isolation, according to the health bulletin, indicating that the government may slowly start to explore the option to not treat all positive persons in hospitals.

"We may slowly end the practice of daily briefing," said one official at the health department, requesting not to be named. The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government is trying to normalise covid-19 that it believes will become a "part of our lives". Though Karnataka is trying to do away with institutional quarantine, it has kept the provision for those returning from Maharashtra since people coming from this state account for over half of all cases.

The state government has permitted cabs and auto rickshaws to ply during the 9 pm to 5 am curfew time only for travel purposes, the state government specified. The government also said that Jungle Lodges and other private resorts and safaris would be permitted to reopen post 8 June.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated