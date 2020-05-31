Subscribe
Home > News > India > Karnataka sees highest single day rise in covid-19 as 299 people test positive
Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Karnataka sees highest single day rise in covid-19 as 299 people test positive

1 min read . 07:17 PM IST Sharan Poovanna

The sharp spike in new cases adds to the fear of a continuing uptick in infection when further lifting of lockdown restrictions is being deliberated by Yediyurappa govt

BENGALURU : Karnataka reported 299 new covid -19 cases on Sunday, its highest single day increase.

The sharp spike in new cases adds to the fear of a continuing uptick in infection when further lifting of lockdown restrictions is being deliberated by the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government.

Two more people died due to covid -19 that takes the toll to 53.

The surge in cases takes the total number of positives to 3221of which 1950 is active.

There were 83 cases recorded in Raichur, 44 in Yadgir, 33 in Bidar, 28 in Kalaburagi,26 in Vijayapura and 21 in Bengaluru.

Kolar, Shivamogga,Ballari,Udupi, Mandya, Belagavi, Davangere and Uttara Kannada also recorded positive cases.

Among those infected are several children below the age of 10 and one infant that is just 11 months old,according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

Over 250 persons who tested positive on Sunday had returned from Maharashtra, not just one of the worst covid -19 affected states in the country but also a region that accounts for half of all cases recorded in Karnataka.

A total of 221 persons recovered on Sunday, the highest in the state, giving Karnataka a small reason to cheer amid a rise in cases.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper