In the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, chief minister BS Yediyurappa convened a meeting of officials and health experts on Monday. The meeting would be held at 5 pm in the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement on Sunday.

Karnataka recorded a massive spike in daily COVID-19 count on Saturday. At least 921 people test positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the active COVID-19 cases in the state to 8,042. The state has been witnessing a rapid rise in cases since last week.

With one more person testing positive for the South African strain of the virus on Saturday, the total has gone up to three. At least 29 people have so far been detected with the U.K strain of the virus. A total of 1.97 crore samples have been tested so far

To prevent the spread of the virus, the state government on Friday announced fresh restrictions. As many as 500 people will be allowed at marriages if it is an open space, while only 200 if it is a hall or a closed space, according to the new rule. For birthday celebrations, the limit would be 100 and 50 respectively for functions in open and closed spaces. A similar cap has been specified for funerals. However, at cremations and burials, only 50 are allowed. A maximum of 500 people will be allowed for religious and political gatherings in open spaces.

The measure has been taken amid the emergence of new clusters and fear of a second wave of the pandemic, said Jawaid Akhtar, additional chief secretary (health).

India recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the highest daily rise in 84 days. With 161 new fatalities, the death toll increased to 1,58,607. The total number of active coronavirus patients increased to 2,10,544, according to the data released by union ministry of health and family welfare. The active cases constitutes 1.85% of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease, surged to 1,09,89,897.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via