Karnataka sees huge surge in COVID-19 tally; CM Yediyurappa calls meeting

To prevent the spread of the virus, the state government on Friday announced fresh restrictions. As many as 500 people will be allowed at marriages if it is an open space, while only 200 if it is a hall or a closed space, according to the new rule. For birthday celebrations, the limit would be 100 and 50 respectively for functions in open and closed spaces. A similar cap has been specified for funerals. However, at cremations and burials, only 50 are allowed. A maximum of 500 people will be allowed for religious and political gatherings in open spaces.

