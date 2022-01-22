Karnataka today reported a major decline in new Covid cases at 42,470, while the state reported 35,140 recoveries and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department data showed. On Friday, 48,049 people had tested positive for Covid-19 across Karnataka.

With this, the active Covid case tally has risen to 3,30,447, while the case positivity rate stands at 19.33 per cent. State health minister K Sudhakar today said COVID cases also dipped sharply to 17,266 in Bengaluru today.

◾New cases in State: 42,470

◾New cases in B'lore: 17,266

◾Positivity rate in State: 19.33%

◾Discharges: 35,140

◾Active cases State: 3,30,447 (B'lore- 218k)

◾Deaths:26 (B'lore- 06)

◾Tests: 2,19,699#COVID19 #Omicron — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 22, 2022

The state government on Friday lifted the weekend curfew that was imposed to contain the virus spread. This decision was taken based on the experts' report, which said the hospitalisation rate in the state is about 5 per cent. "In case it increases, we will re-impose the weekend curfew," state revenue minister R Ashok said.

As per experts, though the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in Karnataka, the rate of hospitalisation is around 5 per cent. "For us, the rate of hospitalisation is the yardstick," the minister said. Apart from night curfew, all other Covid curbs will continue, the guidelines suggest. The state will also take a decision on reopening of schools in Bengaluru on January 29.

Karnataka and Kerala have been witnessing a massive spike in daily cases for the last couple of days.

