Karnataka today saw a major decline in new Covid cases as the state reported 31,198 fresh cases and 50 deaths in the past 24 hours, state health department said. The active Covid cases in the state declined to 2,88,767 on Friday from 3,28,711 on Thursday, while the case positivity rate stood at 20.91 per cent. On Thursday, Karnataka reported 38,083 new Covid cases, while the death toll climbed to 38,754, with 49 more deaths.

Karnataka reports 31,198 new cases & 50 deaths today; Active cases at 2,88,767, Positivity rate at 20.91% pic.twitter.com/Y0VDKXfGK9 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

Karnataka Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr Sudhakar K today said that based on the latest 6,000 samples that were genome sequenced in the southern state, Delta and its sub-lineages account for about 75 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the state.

While sharing the data, Dr Sudhakar K put out a tweet, Delta and its sub-lineages were found to be present in over 4,431 samples of the total 5,996 samples analysed by the state health authorities. This was followed by the new variant of Covid, Omicron, accounted for 18.59 per cent cases of the total samples analysed.

“Which strain is dominating the third wave in Karnataka? As per the 6,000 samples that were genome sequenced, Delta and it's sub lineages make up for 3/4th of the cases followed by Omicron," Dr Sudhakar tweeted.

