Karnataka sees massive drop in daily COVID count; 71% lesser than Monday's tally
Karnataka on Tuesday reported as many as 14,366 new COVID cases, showing a massive drop in daily COVID count. Today's count is about 71% lower than yesterday's numbers. On Monday, the state had reported 24,172 cases, the state health department data revealed. Currently, the positivity rate in the state stands at 13.45% and the active caseload is 1,97,725. 

Of the new cases recorded today, a total of 6,685 were reported from Bengaluru. The active cases in the state stand around 10,500. 

In the last 24 hours, Karnataka also saw 58 deaths, of which 7 were reported from the capital city, and 60,914 discharges. 

As many as 1,06,799 swab samples were tested the day before. 

After a massive rise in cases over the first three weeks of January, the daily count started coming down from late last week. 

