Karnataka sees massive drop in daily COVID count; 71% lesser than Monday's tally

Karnataka sees massive drop in daily COVID count; 71% lesser than Monday's tally1 min read . 08:13 PM IST
- Karnataka on Tuesday reported as many as 14,366 new COVID cases. On Monday, the state logged 24,172 infections
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Karnataka on Tuesday reported as many as 14,366 new COVID cases, showing a massive drop in daily COVID count. Today's count is about 71% lower than yesterday's numbers. On Monday, the state had reported 24,172 cases, the state health department data revealed. Currently, the positivity rate in the state stands at 13.45% and the active caseload is 1,97,725.
Karnataka on Tuesday reported as many as 14,366 new COVID cases, showing a massive drop in daily COVID count. Today's count is about 71% lower than yesterday's numbers. On Monday, the state had reported 24,172 cases, the state health department data revealed. Currently, the positivity rate in the state stands at 13.45% and the active caseload is 1,97,725.
Of the new cases recorded today, a total of 6,685 were reported from Bengaluru. The active cases in the state stand around 10,500.
Of the new cases recorded today, a total of 6,685 were reported from Bengaluru. The active cases in the state stand around 10,500.
In the last 24 hours, Karnataka also saw 58 deaths, of which 7 were reported from the capital city, and 60,914 discharges.
In the last 24 hours, Karnataka also saw 58 deaths, of which 7 were reported from the capital city, and 60,914 discharges.
As many as 1,06,799 swab samples were tested the day before.
As many as 1,06,799 swab samples were tested the day before.
After a massive rise in cases over the first three weeks of January, the daily count started coming down from late last week.
After a massive rise in cases over the first three weeks of January, the daily count started coming down from late last week.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!