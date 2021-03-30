Karnataka also sees 1,262 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the discharge tally to 9,54,678
Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 1,984 fresh cases today
Karnataka reported over 2,975 new cases of COVID-19, and 21 related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9,92,779 and the death toll to 12,541, the Health department said on Tuesday.
The day also saw 1,262 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the discharge tally to 9,54,678, a department bulletin said. A total of over 2,13,02,658 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,06,917 were tested on Tuesday alone.