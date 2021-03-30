Subscribe
Karnataka sees nearly 3,000 Covid cases in a single day, active cases top 25,500

Karnataka sees nearly 3,000 Covid cases in a single day, active cases top 25,500

(reperesentational image)
1 min read . 07:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Karnataka also sees 1,262 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the discharge tally to 9,54,678
  • Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 1,984 fresh cases today

Karnataka reported over 2,975 new cases of COVID-19, and 21 related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9,92,779 and the death toll to 12,541, the Health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 1,262 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the discharge tally to 9,54,678, a department bulletin said. A total of over 2,13,02,658 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,06,917 were tested on Tuesday alone.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 1,984 fresh cases today.

According to the bulletin, out of 25,541 active cases, 25,301 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 240 are in ICU.

Among the 21 deaths reported today, 11 are from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru 3, Bengaluru Rural 2, and one each from Bidar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kalaburagi and Mandya.

Kalaburagi accounted for 156 cases today, Mysuru 111, Bidar 102, Bengaluru Rural 66, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,31,899, followed by Mysuru 55,668 and Ballari 39,763.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,09,715, followed by Mysuru 53,949 and Ballari 38,876.

Amid the surge in novel coronavirus cases, Karnataka authorities imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Dakshina Kannada District.

As per the order signed by Dakshina Kannada District Deputy Commissioner, all religious gatherings are now banned at public places, public grounds, gardens, markets and religious places.

