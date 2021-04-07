Karnataka on Wednesday reported nearly 7,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike this year. The state reported 6,150 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, its second-highest count this year.

With 6,976 more infections since yesterday, Karnataka's total Covid-19 tally has reached 10,33,560, according to the daily health bulletin.

Along with that, the state also recorded 35 virus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 12,731.

According to a department bulletin, so far 9,71,556 people were discharged cumulatively, including 2,794 today.

There were 49,254 active cases in the state, the department added.

Amid the surge in cases, Bengaluru authorities on Wednesday ordered fresh restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC, which are to be imposed in the city limits starting today.

The order stated that authorities in the city should prohibit operation of amenities like swimming pool, gymnasium, party halls etc. in apartment or residential complexes.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday expressed concern over mortality among the young and mid-age groups due to COVID-19, amid a spike in cases, and has sought for a death audit from expert doctors to know the reasons.

He also said the second wave of the pandemic was spreading faster than the first wave.

The Union Health Ministry earlier today stated that eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases accounting for 80.70 per cent of the new cases reported in a day.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 55,469. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 9,921 while Karnataka reported 6,150 new cases.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh cumulatively account for 74.5 per cent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 56.17 per cent of the total active caseload of the country, the ministry said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via