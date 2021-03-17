Out of the 1,275 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 786 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
The day also saw 479 patients getting discharged after recovery.
As of March 17 evening, cumulatively 9,63,614 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,407 deaths and 9,40,968 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.
It said, out of 10,220 active cases, 9,299 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 134 are in ICU.
Among the fodeaths reported on Tuesday, three were from Bengaluru Urban and one from Mysuru.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a high number of daily new Covid-19 cases, collectively accounting for 71.10 per cent of the 28,903 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.