Karnataka has reported over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases and 4 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,63,614 and the death toll to 12,407, the Health Department said on Wednesday.

The state had last reported over 1,000 cases on December 24, with 1,005 new cases.

Out of the 1,275 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 786 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day also saw 479 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As of March 17 evening, cumulatively 9,63,614 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,407 deaths and 9,40,968 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 10,220 active cases, 9,299 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 134 are in ICU.

Among the fodeaths reported on Tuesday, three were from Bengaluru Urban and one from Mysuru.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a high number of daily new Covid-19 cases, collectively accounting for 71.10 per cent of the 28,903 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the Health Ministry, 83.91 per cent of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8 per cent of the daily new cases with 17,864 cases. It is followed by Kerala with 1,970 while Punjab reported 1,463 new cases.

India's total active caseload stands at 2.34 lakh (2,34,406) today, comprising 2.05 per cent of the total cases.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.4 per cent of India's total active cases, with Maharashtra alone contributing nearly 60 per cent.

