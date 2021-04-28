{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka on Wednesday reported over 39,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Along with that, the state reported 229 more virus-related fatalities, taking. the death toll to 15,036.

Active cases in the state are at 3,28,88, while 11,833 people got discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 10,95,883.

