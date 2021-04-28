Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka sees over 39,000 Covid-19 cases for first time in a day, 22,596 in Bengaluru

Karnataka sees over 39,000 Covid-19 cases for first time in a day, 22,596 in Bengaluru

Premium
A man rides past closed shops in Bangalore on April 28, 2021 following Karnataka's government announcement of a 14-day complete lockdown to limit the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP)
1 min read . 07:13 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The state reported 229 more virus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 15,036
  • Active cases in the state are at 3,28,88

Karnataka on Wednesday reported over 39,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported over 39,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

With 39,047 fresh COVID-19 cases, the total tally of Karnataka's total tally has reached 14,39,822, according to the health bulletin. Of these, Bengaluru recorded highest single-day spike of 22,596 new Covid cases.

TRENDING STORIES See All

With 39,047 fresh COVID-19 cases, the total tally of Karnataka's total tally has reached 14,39,822, according to the health bulletin. Of these, Bengaluru recorded highest single-day spike of 22,596 new Covid cases.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Along with that, the state reported 229 more virus-related fatalities, taking. the death toll to 15,036.

Active cases in the state are at 3,28,88, while 11,833 people got discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 10,95,883.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.