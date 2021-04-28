Karnataka sees over 39,000 Covid-19 cases for first time in a day, 22,596 in Bengaluru1 min read . 07:13 PM IST
- The state reported 229 more virus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 15,036
- Active cases in the state are at 3,28,88
Karnataka on Wednesday reported over 39,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.
With 39,047 fresh COVID-19 cases, the total tally of Karnataka's total tally has reached 14,39,822, according to the health bulletin. Of these, Bengaluru recorded highest single-day spike of 22,596 new Covid cases.
Along with that, the state reported 229 more virus-related fatalities, taking. the death toll to 15,036.
Active cases in the state are at 3,28,88, while 11,833 people got discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 10,95,883.
