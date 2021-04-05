Subscribe
Home >News >India >Karnataka sees over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases for first time this year

Karnataka sees over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases for first time this year

A health worker (R) collects a sample from a passenger for a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test at the Yesvantpur railway station in Bangalore.
1 min read . 07:13 PM IST Staff Writer

  • According to a department bulletin, so far 9,65,275 people were discharged cumulatively, including 1,856 today

Karnataka on Monday logged 5,279 fresh Covid-19 cases for the first time this year. With this, Karnataka's caseload now stands at 10,20,434.

The state also reported 32 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 12,657, the health department said.

The state also reported 32 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 12,657, the health department said.

Of these, 3,728 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the daily test positivity rate across the state rose to 5.39%.

Of these, 3,728 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the daily test positivity rate across the state rose to 5.39%.

Other districts that reported most cases today are Bidar (264), Kalaburagi (181), and Mysuru (165).

According to a department bulletin, so far 9,65,275 people were discharged cumulatively, including 1,856 today.

There were 42,483 active cases in the state, the department added.

Karnataka Health Min seeks public help to keep Covid under control

This comes as Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday sought public cooperation to keep the Covid-19 situation under control.

Sudhakar did not rule out an expert prediction that India's IT capital alone may report 6,500 coronavirus infections per day by the middle of April if control measures are not strictly followed.

"Technical advisory committee in their report has said till May end...till May-end we have to take things seriously and together fight it (Covid), without the cooperation from the public, the government alone cannot do anything," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Health Minister said, saving lives was important and the government was committed to it.

"An expert from the technical advisory committee has said that there are chances of Bengaluru alone reporting nearly 6,500 cases per day by April 20, we have already reached 3,500, we have to see," Sudhakar said, adding, by taking stricter measures we cannot control it, if not it cannot be ruled out.

