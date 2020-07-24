For second day in a row, Karnataka on Friday reported over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 85,870. The state had witnessed 5,030 cases on 23 July while on Friday it saw 5,007 new cases.

110 more deaths in the last 24 hours took the state's death toll to 1,724.

There are 52,791 active cases in the state, including 30,561 in its capital Bengaluru.

The city saw a whopping 2,267 new virus cases in the span of 24 hours, raising its overall tally to 41,467. The city's virus-related death toll stands at 833.

611 patents in the state are in ICU, the state's health department said in its daily bulletin.

So far, there have been 11.1 lakh Covid-19 tests in the state, including nearly 30,000 in the last 24 hours.

SwasthVayu, the first Indian-made non-invasive ventilator, will begin clinical trials at Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru. The state will soon provide financial aid to the people from the SC & ST – who have lost jobs or are facing financial crunch due to lockdown- to take up self-employment. Karnataka HC asked the state government to issue direction to all hospitals to supply data on beds available regularly so that it can be updated on the online portal for status on Covid-19 beds.

