SwasthVayu, the first Indian-made non-invasive ventilator, will begin clinical trials at Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru. The state will soon provide financial aid to the people from the SC & ST – who have lost jobs or are facing financial crunch due to lockdown- to take up self-employment. Karnataka HC asked the state government to issue direction to all hospitals to supply data on beds available regularly so that it can be updated on the online portal for status on Covid-19 beds.