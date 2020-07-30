Karnataka sees over 6,000 new Covid-19 cases for first time

Bengaluru: Karnataka confirmed 6,128 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday marking the highest single day spike in new cases in the state.

The state has witnessed a surge over the last week or so with several districts reporting higher number of fresh cases, which indicates the vastextent of the spread.

The total number of cases in Karnataka now stands at over 1.18 lakh, of which nearly 70,000 are active.

The state government has ruled out anymore lockdowns and ordered that gymnasiums can now be open from 5 August as part of its plans to lift the lockdown.

The surge in Karnataka has been fueled by its capital Bengaluru, which saw 2,233 cases in the 24-hour period until 5 pm on Thursday,according to the daily bulletin of the health department.

The total number of cases in India's technology capital stands at 53,324 of which 365,23 are active.

The death toll in Bengaluru crossed the 1,000-mark as it accounted for another 22 fatalities out of the 83 across the state. The total number of deaths in Karnataka now stands at 2.230 excluding eight Covid-19 positive people who took their own lives.

The total number of covid-19 positive cases in the mineral-rich district of Ballari stood at 6,063 as 343 more tested positive on Thursday. The situation has taken a turn for the worse in other districts as 430 tested positive in Mysuru, 248 in Udupi, 224 in Bengaluru Rural, 220 in Kalaburagi and 202 in Belagavi.

All 30 districts in Karnataka reported positives with the coffee growing region of Kodagu reporting the least with 24 cases.

The rate of recovery has improved in the state with 3,793 recoveries on Thursday. The total number of recoveries in Karnataka are 46,693.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated