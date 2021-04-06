Karnataka on Tuesday reported over 6,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike this year. The state reported 5,279 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, its second-highest count this year.

With 6,150 more infections since yesterday, Karnataka's total Covid-19 tally has reached 10,26,584, according to the daily health bulletin. Of these, Bengaluru reported 4,266 cases in the last 24 hours.

Along with that, the state also recorded 39 virus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 12,696.

According to a department bulletin, so far 9,68,762people were discharged cumulatively, including 3,487 today.

There were 45,107 active cases in the state, the department added.

Mortality among young, mid-age group is a cause of concern:

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday expressed concern over mortality among the young and mid-age groups due to COVID-19, amid a spike in cases, and has sought for a death audit from expert doctors to know the reasons.

He also said the second wave of the pandemic was spreading faster than the first wave.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that next four weeks are very critical for India in controlling the resurgence of covid-19 cases. The government also expressed extreme concern over increasing deaths due to covid-19 in Punjab and Chhattisgarh. “Average daily new cases in Maharashtra rose to more than 44,000 as compared to an average of 3,000 daily cases in 2nd week of February. Average daily deaths have also gone up from 32 to 250," said Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary adding that death numbers being reported in Punjab and Chhattisgarh are cause of extreme concern.

All the active cases in the country, 58% of active cases are in Maharashtra while 34% of the total deaths have been reported in the worst-hit state as well, said Bhushan. Around 4.5% of covid-19 deaths are being reported from Punjab.

