Karnataka sees over 6,000 new Covid cases in highest single-day rise this year

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that next four weeks are very critical for India in controlling the resurgence of covid-19 cases. The government also expressed extreme concern over increasing deaths due to covid-19 in Punjab and Chhattisgarh. “Average daily new cases in Maharashtra rose to more than 44,000 as compared to an average of 3,000 daily cases in 2nd week of February. Average daily deaths have also gone up from 32 to 250," said Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary adding that death numbers being reported in Punjab and Chhattisgarh are cause of extreme concern.