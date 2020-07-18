Home >News >India >Karnataka sees record number of new Covid-19 cases in a day, overall tally near 60,000

With 4,537 new cases, Karnataka clocked a record single-day jump in new coronavirus cases on Saturday. The state's overall tally reached 59,652.

The state capital Bengaluru accounted for 2,125 of the 4,537 new cases. This is the third straight day the city saw over 2,000 cases.

The number of active cases in Bengaluru are 22,449 while those in Karnataka are 36,631, including 580 in ICU.

1,018 discharges in the last 24 hours take the number of recoveries in the state to 21,775.

93 more deaths in the last 24 hours took the state's death toll to 1,240, said the health bulletin issued by the state health department.

