Medics wearing PPE collect samples for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing, during the ongoing total lockdown, in Bengaluru, Saturday

Karnataka sees record number of new Covid-19 cases in a day, overall tally near 60,000

1 min read . 08:40 PM IST

The state capital Bengaluru accounted for 2,125 of the 4,537 new Covid-19 cases. Since the last three days, the city has been witnessing over 2,000 new cases