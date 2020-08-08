Karnataka sees record single-day spike of 7,178 new Covid-19 cases

Bengaluru: Karnataka confirmed 7178 new Covid- 19 cases on Saturday, which is the state's biggest single-day spike so far.

Breaching the 7,000-mark indicates the deteriorating situation of the health crisis in the southern state.

The overall tally now stands at 1,72,101 cases, of which nearly 79765 are active.

The spike in the state was fueled largely by its capital Bengaluru, which recorded 2,665 new cases in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Saturday.

The death toll in the state went up to 3,091 cases as 93 more virus-related fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Bengaluru now has 14,391 active containment zones in its area of around 820 square kilometers.

Bengaluru now has over 72000 cases while mineral-rich Ballari district inched towards the 10,000-case mark, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa has also tested positive along with at least three other cabinet colleagues and several other personnel in his office.

Yediyurappa and his predecessor,Siddaramaiah are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

"At present ,his (Yediyurappa) vital parameters are stable. He is being closely monitored by the team of experts," Manipal Hospital said in a statement on Saturday.

