Home >News >India >Karnataka sees record single-day spike of 7,883 new Covid-19 cases
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)

Karnataka sees record single-day spike of 7,883 new Covid-19 cases

1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2020, 07:22 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The state's overall Covid-19 tally crosses 1.96 lakh, including 80,343 active cases

New Delhi: Karnataka on Wednesday registered record 7,883 new Covid-19 cases within 24 hours, taking the state's overall tally to 1,96,494, including 80,343 active cases.

701 of the over 80,000 active cases have been admitted to the ICU.

The number of recoveries reached 1,12,633, including 7,034 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Death toll rose to 3,510 with 113 more deaths getting reported.

The state capital Bengaluru saw record 2,802 cases in a day, the state health department said in its daily bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Kodagu-Kerala border opened for vehicular movement after nearly five months of closure. Also, following an SC direction, the state changed home isolation period of discharged Covid patients to seven days with self-monitoring, while it was 14 days earlier.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The state government revised its discharge policy which now prescribes seven day home care as against 14 days previously for asymptomatic, mild and moderate patients (ANI)

Covid-19: Recoveries in Karnataka cross 1 lakh mark, home care halved to 7 days

1 min read . 11 Aug 2020
Shripad Naik

AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik tests positive for coronavirus

1 min read . 07:01 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout