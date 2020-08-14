Karnataka on Friday witnessed the highest ever single-day spike in novel coronavirus cases after 7,908 more patients confirmed testing positive in the last 24 hours.

The second biggest single-day spike was reported on 12 August with 7,833 new Covid- 19 cases.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka now stands at 2,11,108 of which 79,201 are active cases, according to state health bulletin. Out of these cases 747 are in ICU.

The death toll has also increased to 3,717 after 104 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, it said.

Out of these, state capital Bengaluru recorded 2,452 new covid-19 cases since Thursday, taking the tally in the supposed Silicon Valley city of India to 84,185. Bengaluru saw record 2,802 cases in a day on 12 August, the state health department said in its daily bulletin.

There are currently 33,148 active cases in the city.

56,638 tests were conducted in the state today, taking the total number of tests conducted to over 19 lakh, the bulletin added. Moreover, with 6,940 more patients getting recovered in a single day, the total number of recoveries in the state has reached 1,28,182.

A total of 22 out of 104 deaths reported on Friday were from Bengaluru urban followed by Mysuru (10), Ballari (9), Dharwad (8), Davangere and Udupi (7), Dakshina Kannada (6), Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Koppal (5), Shivamogga (3), Raichur, Tumkur, Hassan, Vijayapura, Haveri and Chamrajanagara (2), and Gadag, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Bidar and Uttara Kannada (1). Most of the dead were either with a history of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) or influenza-like illness (ILI).

Apart from Bengaluru urban, the districts which accounted for new cases today are Ballari 608, Shivamogga 413, Davangere 351, Belagavi 334, Udupi 322, Dakshina Kannada 307, Mysuru 291, Kalaburagi 229, Raichur 220 and Dharwad 219 followed by others. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 84,185 infections, followed by Ballari 13,048 and Mysuru 9,280.

Among those discharged, too, Bengaluru urban topped the list with 49,392 followed by Ballari 6,948 and Kalaburagi 6,150.

On Thursday, the state confirmed 6,706 new covid-19 cases that takes its total past the two lakh mark, around 157 days after the first infection was detected in the state on 8 March, becoming just the fourth Indian state to clock over 200,000 cases.

Karnataka, which surpassed the one lakh case count on 27 July, took only 17 days to more than double the cases to 2,03,200. It is now one of the worst-hit covid-19 regions in the country behind Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh in terms of active cases. The state is fourth in terms of fatalities, so far.

Meanwhile, on 10 August, Karnataka's chief minister BS Yediyurappa has tested negative for covid-19, almost nine days after he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Yediyurappa, aged 77, was admitted to Manipal Hospital on 2 August after he tested positive for the respiratory disease. He is likely to return home later today.

State health minister B. Sriramulu also tested positive and is undergoing treatment. He is responding to treatment and is asymptomatic and cheerful and he is being closely monitored. His vitals are stable, informed Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College & Research Institute today.

