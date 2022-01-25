Karnataka on Tuesday reported as many as 41,400 new COVID19 cases and with that, the active tally in the state touched 3,50,742 and the cumulative total is at 36,055,08. The positivity rate in the state stands at 26.7%. A total of 19,105 cases were recorded from Bengaluru.

The state on Monday logged 46,426 new cases and 32 deaths.

On Tuesday, the state also saw 53,093 recoveries and 52 deaths in the same time span. With this, the recovery total reached 3216070 and the toll touched 38,666.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,55,054 swab samples were tested for COVID-19.

After Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburagi accounted for the second highest number of deaths with 5, Dakshina Kannada and Belagavi (4 each), Bengaluru Rural (3) followed by Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Hassan, Mysuru and Tumakuru (2 each). Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Kolar recorded the second highest with 2,185 new cases, Tumakuru 2,026, Dharwad 1,511, Mandya 1,495, Mysuru 1,494, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 16,26,331 cases, followed by Mysuru 2,08,629 and Tumakuru 1,45,578. According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 13,97,344, followed by Mysuru 1,88,584 and Tumakuru 1,28,041.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.