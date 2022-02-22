Karnataka on Tuesday reported slight spike in its daily Covid cases and deaths in the past 24 hours. The state recorded 767 new infections and 29 fatalities, taking the aggregate to 39,38,032 and the toll to 39,845.

According to a health bulletin, the state saw 1,692 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,87,744.

Karnataka had reported 679 fresh cases and 21 fatalities on Monday.

Of the new cases, 552 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 916 people being discharged and 14 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 10,406. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.31 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 3.78 per cent.

Of the 29 deaths, 14 were from Bengaluru Urban; Dakshina Kannada (3), Dharwad, Tumakuru and Udupi (2), followed by others. After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases at 23, followed by Belagavi (22), Tumakuru (21), Dakshina Kannada (20) and others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,76,725 cases, Mysuru 2,29,157 and Tumakuru 1,59,663. Cumulatively, a total of 6,41,40,430 samples have been tested, of which 58,459 were on Tuesday alone.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.