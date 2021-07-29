Showing a steep rise in daily COVID cases, Karnataka on Thursday reported as many as 2,052 new infections taking the cumulative total to 29,01,247, the health department said. The state had registered 1,531 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Alarmingly, a 34% rise in new covid cases was recorded in the span of just 24 hours.

Out of 2,052 new cases reported on Thursday, 506 were from Bengaluru Urban.

With today's infection count, the total number of active cases in Karnataka is at 23,253. It also reported 35 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the toll to 36,491. The day also saw 1,332 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,41,479.

Bengaluru Urban tops the list of positive cases

A total of 9 deaths were recorded from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada 8, Chamarajanagara, Kolara, Mysuru, Uttara Kannada 2, followed by others.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 506, Dakshina Kannada 396, Udupi 174, Mysuru 157, Hassan 136, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,26,463, followed by Mysuru 1,72,637 and Tumakuru 1,17,667. Cumulatively a total of 3.83 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,48,861 were tested on Thursday alone.

Active cases in India registered an increase for the 2nd day

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that active cases in the Country registered an increase for the second consecutive day. As per the official data, an increase of 4,404 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases have increased to 4,03,840 and comprise 1.28% of the total infections, the Union health ministry said adding, the national recovery rate was recorded at 97.38% today morning.

Meanwhile, India logged 43,509 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,15,28,114. The death toll climbed to 4,22,662 with 640 fresh fatalities.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.38 per cent, according to the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.