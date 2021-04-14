The CM said he would consult the Opposition party leaders on the next course of action and deliberate on their suggestions. He also ruled out lockdown on the weekends. The Chief Minister has convened a meeting with the opposition leaders on April 18, a day after the bypolls to Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments. Meanwhile, the opposition parties said lockdown was not a solution to rising COVID-19 infections as it would only make lives more difficult.