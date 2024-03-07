The Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off on March 12, said Kalaburagi Member of Parliament Umesh Jadhav.

Karnataka is set to get another Vande Bharat Express train as the Railway Ministery has sanctioned a semi-high-speed train between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi.

The new Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off on March 12, said Kalaburagi Member of Parliament (MP) Umesh Jadhav.

In a post on social media platform X, Jadhav said: "Kalaburagi to Bangalore VANDE BHARAT. Inauguration on 12.03.2024 at Kalaburagi Railway Station. Thank you so much Shri @narendramodiji, Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for this gift to Kalaburagi Region."

However, more details regarding timings and ticket prices are yet to be announced.

This is the sixth Vande Bharat Express for Karnataka, ever since these semi-high-speed trains were introduced on Indian tracks.

The new Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express train is expected to help the frequent travellers from the Kalyana Karnataka region to Bengaluru.

Students, businesspeople and many government officials are likely to benefit from this service.

Bengaluru currently has Vande Bharat Express trains to Dharwad, Belagavi, Hubballi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mysuru and Hyderabad.

Recently, the Bengaluru–Dharwad Vande Bharat Express was extended to Belagavi in north Karnataka.

Mangaluru, Karnataka’s coastal city, also recently got a Vande Bharat Express train. It connected Goa’s Madgoan to Mangaluru. There is also a demand for Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

The introduction of new technology has made trains like Vande Bharat highly popular among youths, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, as per a report by PTI last week. “Practically, every week one Vande Bharat train is getting inducted in the fleet. We will be manufacturing at least 400 to 500 of these trains in the coming few years itself."

India will manufacture at least 1,000 new-generation Amrit Bharat trains in the coming years while work is underway to make trains that can run at 250 kmph, Vaishnaw was quoted as saying in the report.

In December last year, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that the country would have 4,500 Vande Bharat trains running across India by 2047.

