Karnataka sets aside ₹50 cr for formation of Maratha Development Authority
- The announcement comes ahead of the bye-election to the Basavakalyan assembly constituency, where Marathas are said to form a good number of voters
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered formation a new 'Maratha Development Authority' for which ₹50 crore will be set aside.
The announcement comes ahead of the bye-election to the Basavakalyan assembly constituency, where Marathas are said to form a good number of voters.
According to an official statement, the authority has been formed for the development of the Maratha community residing in the state. The main focus of the authority will be on the educational, economical, social, and religious development of the community.
The Maratha Development Authority' was being formed as a large number of Marathas are residing in the state.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
