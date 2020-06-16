BENGALURU : Karnataka reported seven more covid-19 related fatalities recording the highest single day increase in the state that takes the toll so far to 98.

This includes five people from Bengaluru, one each from Ramanagara and Bidar, according to the daily bulletin of the health department.

The state also confirmed 317 new covid-19 cases that takes the tally so far to 7530 of which 2976 are active.

More worrying is that only 186 of the 317 are people who came in from other countries or states, indicating that 131 cases are local and could add to the challenges of the administration in controlling the further spread of the virus into the community.

The surge in local cases comes a day before chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa's scheduled (online) meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I will request him (PM) to make way for people to lead a normal life and for the improvement in the economic situation," Yediyurappa said on Tuesday.

Karnataka has seen a surge in cases and is now in the process of fixing prices for treatment at private hospitals to manage the increase in cases.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 79 cases on Tuesday, 63 in Kalaburagi and 53 in Ballari.

Jindal Steel in Toranagallu in Ballari has now become a cluster with nearly 150 infected persons tracing their source back to one employee in this plant.

Bengaluru recorded 47 cases on Tuesday that adds to the concerns of the state government and its plans to further relax restrictions in its capital and growth engine.

A spike in cases has seen the number of active containment zones jump from 20 on 22 May to 191, according to information by the government.

Though there has been an increase in the number of cases, the state has reduced testing. On Tuesday, Karnataka had tested only 7936 persons.

The state, however, did see a large number of recoveries as 322 persons were cured of covid-19. Udupi, the worst affected region in Karnataka had 81 recoveries that brings down the number of active cases to 217 even though it has so far recorded 1035 positives.

