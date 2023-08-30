Karnataka: Shivamogga Airport to be operational from tomorrow with inaugural Indigo flight1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka to commence operations on August 31 with inaugural Indigo flight from Bengaluru.
Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka is set to commence operations on August 31, with the first domestic flight arriving in this central Karnataka town, HT reported. The airport, named after renowned Kannada poet Kuvempu, was inaugurated on February 27 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.