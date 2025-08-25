Karnataka shocker: Mysuru man kills married lover with ‘chemical powder’, blames ‘mobile blast’ in chilling cover up

Karnataka: In a chilling turn of events, a 20-year-old married woman was allegedly killed by a man, who was in a relationship with her, after he stuffed "chemical powder" into her mouth following a heated argument, police officials said on Monday.

Adding to the brutal incident, the accused — Siddaraju – tried to portray the cause of the woman's death as a "mobile blast" to mislead the investigators.

What exactly happened? The incident occurred on Saturday at a lodge in Bherya village of Saligrama taluk in this district, they said, adding the woman died following consumption of the chemical.

The victim Darshitha, a resident of Gerasanahalli village in Hunsur taluk, had checked in with Siddaraju, with whom she was reportedly in a relationship. She was married to a man from Kerala.

What began as an argument inside the room spiraled into violence. The accused allegedly tried to mislead the murder by fabricating the cause of her death as a mobile phone blast, PTI reported, citing police officials.

According to investigators, the accused Siddaraju shouted that a mobile phone had exploded, killing Darshitha. Lodge staff rushed to the room but were puzzled to find no mobile phone inside.

When questioned, the accused insisted he had thrown the ‘exploded’ handset out of the window. Staff members searched the premises thoroughly but found nothing, and went on to alert the police, reported PTI.

Later authorities confirmed that Darshitha had died after consuming a chemical, and Siddaraju’s attempt to pass it off as a freak phone accident quickly unraveled.

Man confesses to crime Based on the investigation, the accused Siddaraju was arrested after he confessed to the crime, police said.

According to Mysuru Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhana N, the accused has been arrested.

"The victim was married to someone who is in Kerala, but she was in a relationship with the accused. We are further investigating the reason behind this murder. He used a chemical powder combination to kill her, which is currently being examined by the FSL (Forensic experts) team to ascertain its nature," he said.