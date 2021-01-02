Karnataka: Shops, other businesses can remain open 24 hours all days a week

Karnataka: Shops, other businesses can remain open 24 hours all days a week1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 06:34 PM IST
- The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government's decision is aimed at generating employment and spurring the state's economy that has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic
The Government of Karnataka on Saturday allowed all shops and other commercial establishments in the state employing 10 or more people to remain open for 24 hours all days of the year for the next three years.
The state government's decision is aimed at generating employment and spurring Karnataka's economy that has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Helpline number to strengthen connectivity between people, Army in J-K1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
Plea filed in SC seeking Centre, states to publish draft legislations online1 min read . 06:27 PM IST
India approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, confirms Javadekar1 min read . 06:15 PM IST
How Israel has launched world's fastest coronavirus vaccination drive1 min read . 06:14 PM IST
In an official release, the Yediyurappa government said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 11 read with sub section (2) of section 12 of the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, 1961 (Karnataka Act 08 of 1962) and in partial modification of notifications issued in this behalf, the Government of Karnataka after holding an enquiry as required under sub section (2) of section 11 hereby permits all Shops and Commercial Establishments in the State employing ten or more persons to be open on 24 X 7 basis on all days of the year for a period of three years from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette subject to the provisions of sub section (3) of section 12."
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.