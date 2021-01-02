Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka: Shops, other businesses can remain open 24 hours all days a week
Students undergo temperature scanning as they arrive to attend classes at a school that was reopened after remaining closed for months due to COVID-19 pandemic in Chikmagalur, Karnataka.

Karnataka: Shops, other businesses can remain open 24 hours all days a week

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government's decision is aimed at generating employment and spurring the state's economy that has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic

The Government of Karnataka on Saturday allowed all shops and other commercial establishments in the state employing 10 or more people to remain open for 24 hours all days of the year for the next three years.

The Government of Karnataka on Saturday allowed all shops and other commercial establishments in the state employing 10 or more people to remain open for 24 hours all days of the year for the next three years.

The state government's decision is aimed at generating employment and spurring Karnataka's economy that has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Helpline number to strengthen connectivity between people, Army in J-K

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST

Plea filed in SC seeking Centre, states to publish draft legislations online

1 min read . 06:27 PM IST

India approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, confirms Javadekar

1 min read . 06:15 PM IST

How Israel has launched world's fastest coronavirus vaccination drive

1 min read . 06:14 PM IST

The state government's decision is aimed at generating employment and spurring Karnataka's economy that has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Helpline number to strengthen connectivity between people, Army in J-K

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST

Plea filed in SC seeking Centre, states to publish draft legislations online

1 min read . 06:27 PM IST

India approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, confirms Javadekar

1 min read . 06:15 PM IST

How Israel has launched world's fastest coronavirus vaccination drive

1 min read . 06:14 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

In an official release, the Yediyurappa government said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 11 read with sub section (2) of section 12 of the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, 1961 (Karnataka Act 08 of 1962) and in partial modification of notifications issued in this behalf, the Government of Karnataka after holding an enquiry as required under sub section (2) of section 11 hereby permits all Shops and Commercial Establishments in the State employing ten or more persons to be open on 24 X 7 basis on all days of the year for a period of three years from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette subject to the provisions of sub section (3) of section 12."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.