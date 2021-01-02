Karnataka: Shops, other businesses can remain open 24 hours all days a week

In an official release, the Yediyurappa government said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 11 read with sub section (2) of section 12 of the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, 1961 (Karnataka Act 08 of 1962) and in partial modification of notifications issued in this behalf, the Government of Karnataka after holding an enquiry as required under sub section (2) of section 11 hereby permits all Shops and Commercial Establishments in the State employing ten or more persons to be open on 24 X 7 basis on all days of the year for a period of three years from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette subject to the provisions of sub section (3) of section 12."