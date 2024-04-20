Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday rejected the political allegations and claims of “ love jihad " surrounding the murder of a Congress corporator's daughter on a Hubballi college campus, stating the motive was due to “personal reasons."

Neha Hiremath, the daughter of Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath, allegedly died from multiple stab wounds. The accused, identified as Fayaz Khondunaik, a former friend and classmate of Neha, has been arrested in connection with the crime.

“Whatever murder happened is due to personal reasons. The law and order situation is very good in Karnataka, It is our duty to maintain law and order and we are doing it," the CM said.

Meanwhile, the issue has snowballed into a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP and the Congress-led state government is under severe pressure on law and order in the state.

Leader of the Opposition of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka termed the incident, “shameful" and raised questions on the law and order situation in the state. R Ashoka, said, “The incident in Hubli is shameful. The daughter of a Congress corporator has been stabbed to death. Such an incident in the middle of elections raises questions about law and order."

Karnataka state BJP President BY Vijayendra took on the state government accusing them of “going slow on the case to appease a certain faction".

“Women have been highly vulnerable under this incapable government and have been living under extreme fear as Criminal elements have been on the rise and are operating without any fear of law and order, " Vijayendra said.

However, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar refuted the claims of the BJP and further accused the state opposition of attempting “to create fear and panic." Shivakumar further said that the “law will be applied to all".

“BJP is trying to threaten by showing that there is no law and order in Karnataka. Karnataka has the best law and order. They are just trying to tell the voters that they are going to put the governor's rule in the state. They cannot do it. The law will take its own course for everyone," Shivakumar said.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar informed that an FIR has been registered in this case and the accused was also secured within an hour. He has been sent to judicial custody. “It is a very serious case and we are investigating. In the course of the investigation, everything will come to light," Sukumar added.

