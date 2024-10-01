Siddaramaiah ‘surprised’ as wife surrenders 14 MUDA plots: ‘She is victim of…’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamiah said that his wife had suffered a lot due to the political conspiracy that had been directed against him.

Livemint
Updated1 Oct 2024, 09:46 AM IST
MUDA scam case: Siddaramaiah was named as the primary accused, followed by his wife Parvathi as the second accused, and Mallikarjuna Swamy as the third.
MUDA scam case: Siddaramaiah was named as the primary accused, followed by his wife Parvathi as the second accused, and Mallikarjuna Swamy as the third.(HT_PRINT)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he was "surprised" by his wife's decision to surrender 14 plots that were allotted to her by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Karnataka Chief minister wrote i Kannada, “My wife Parvati has returned the lands that were given in the form of compensation for the land that was seized without carrying out Muda land acquisition in Mysore.”

Also Read | Karnataka: Siddaramaiah’s wife writes to MUDA, offers to surrender 14 plots

"My wife, who is upset with the political conspiracy going on against me, has taken a decision to return these plots, which has surprised me too," Siddaramaiah added.

He accused the Opposition of resorting to the “politics of hate”. Siddaramaiah said his wife “is a victim of the politics of hate” and "is suffering psychological torture". He said, “However, I respect my wife's decision to return the plots.”

Also Read | Lokayukta police register FIR against Siddaramaiah, wife, others in MUDA case

"The people of the state also know that the opposition parties created a false complaint and dragged my family into the controversy to create political hatred against me," the Karnataka Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah's statement came after his wife Parvati wrote to MUDA, surrendering 14 plots allotted to her.

Her letter read, “Further, I wish to surrender and return the compensation plots by cancelling the deeds of 14 plots executed in my favour by the Mysore Urban Development Authority. I am also handing over the possession of the plots back to the Mysore Urban Development Authority. Kindly take necessary steps in this regard as soon as possible.”

Also Read | MUDA Scam Case: Siddaramaiah will be probed under Section 17A of PCA—Explained

Parvati's letter emerged after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) booked the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for money laundering in a case linked to the alleged MUDA land allotment scam on Monday.

MUDA scam

On September 27, the Lokayukta Police filed an FIR against Siddaramaiah and others in connection with the alleged MUDA land allotment scam.

The FIR was filed by the Mysuru Lokayukta under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 351, 420, 340, 09, and 120B, among others.

The FIR mentioned that Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law, and others are accused in the case and alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife in the prime location of Mysuru city.

The Mysuru Lokayukta has also officially started the inquiry and investigation into the case linked to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scam from Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSiddaramaiah ‘surprised’ as wife surrenders 14 MUDA plots: ‘She is victim of…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    167.75
    09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
    -0.7 (-0.42%)

    Tata Power share price

    487.90
    09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
    5.2 (1.08%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    180.55
    09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
    0.5 (0.28%)

    NTPC share price

    444.85
    09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
    1.75 (0.39%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    1,979.15
    09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
    81.6 (4.3%)

    Bikaji Foods International share price

    960.95
    09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
    38.2 (4.14%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,064.00
    09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
    40.2 (3.93%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,409.00
    09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
    41.45 (3.03%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.000.00
      Chennai
      77,411.000.00
      Delhi
      77,563.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.