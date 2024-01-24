Karnataka signs 8 MoUs worth ₹23,000 crore at WEF meet with focus on AI, sustainability, and rural growth
Karnataka government secures ₹23,000 crore investment at World Economic Forum meet in Davos. The eight MoUs signed by the government focus on rural area development, healthcare, education, and Panchayat E-Governance.
The Karnataka government has managed to rope in ₹23,000 crore of investment into the state at the recently concluded World Economic Forum meet in Davos, Switzerland.
