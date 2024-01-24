The Karnataka government has managed to rope in ₹23,000 crore of investment into the state at the recently concluded World Economic Forum meet in Davos, Switzerland. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state delegation engaged in as many as 50 meetings with industry leaders and signed eight MoUs with different global firms worth ₹23,000 crore

"Karnataka successfully signed eight MoUs worth ₹23,000 crore with global companies. Noteworthy agreements include Web Werks' ₹20,000 crore investment for a hyper-scale data centre and Microsoft's commitment to digital skilling interventions," Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Wednesday.

He also said that artificial intelligence, citizen services, sustainability, e-governance, emerged as the key theme of engagement between the state government and the global firms.

"Artificial Intelligence emerged as a prominent theme, with discussions held with companies like HCL, HP, Cisco, and Sony," the Minister noted. Sustainability and Citizen Services were also key areas of focus, with engagements with companies such as Planet, Volvo and Nestle, Patil told in a media interaction.

"Our subsequent focus will be on realising these agreements, converting discussions into concrete investments, and addressing feedback for the smooth implementation of these projects," Patil said.

The state government signed an MoU with Hitachi for economic boost in the state focused on rural areas. The partnership will also include development in sectors like healthcare, education, and Panchayat E-Governance.

Other MoUs have been signed by other five companies in digital healthcare, smart city infrastructure, renewable energy and data centres worth ₹3000 crore, he said. Many other global firms pledged to set up facilities in north Karnataka, contributing to equitable development beyond Bengaluru.

