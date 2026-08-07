Karnataka SIR: Why nearly half of Bengaluru voters face deletion fears and how can you correct it

Nearly half of registered voters in Bengaluru could be excluded from the draft electoral roll due to be published on August 17 during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, according to reports.

Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V AnbukumaTr shared the SIR data on Wednesday which revealed that out of Bengaluru’s 1.03 crore voters, 49.42 lakh have been flagged under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate, or Other (ASDDO) category during the enumeration phase.

Advertisement

The number of ASDDO-flagged voters stands at 1.11 crore across Karnataka, representing one-fifth of the 5.54 crore voters mapped for the SIR

As per the numbers, the maximum deletions are expected in Bommanahalli constituency where aboout 57.08 per cent of mapped voters (2.76 lakh), have been flagged under the ASDDO category during the enumeration phase.

Other high-deletion constituencies include Vijayanagar (53.66 per cent), Dasarahalli (53.55 per cent), BTM Layout (53.43 per cent), and C V Raman Nagar (53.25 per cent), according to a report in Indian Express.

Bangalore South to see highest deletions The highest number of exclusions will likely be in Bangalore South and Mahadevapura. In Bangalore South, 3.84 lakh voters (48.99 per cent) will be omitted from the draft roll, while Mahadevapura will see 3.13 lakh voters (45.66 per cent) excluded, the report said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Uttarakhand poll panel chief Purushottam gets SIR notice: Report

Yelahanka has reported the lowest deletion rate maong 28 assembly seats of Bengaluru. Here 1.81 lakh voters which 38.01 per cent of those mapped for the SIR, were categorised under ASDDO.

Last month, the Election Commission of India has revised the schedule for the SIR of electoral rolls in Karnataka. The poll panel said the house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers had been extended to August 8, from the earlier deadline of July 29.

Draft publication will now take place on August 17 instead of August , it said. The period for filing claims and objections will be between August 17 and September 16, instead of September 4.

How to correct your status Notice, hearing and disposal of claims and objections will take place from August 17 to October 15, and the final publication will take place on October 19 instead of October 7.

Advertisement

CEO Anbukumar said on Wednesday that ASDDO list has been shared with all seven recognised political parties in the state. “If anyone has been wrongly marked as ASDDO, the entry can be rectified by August 8,” Anbukumar said.

If anyone has been wrongly marked as ASDDO, the entry can be rectified by August 8.

Voters who receive notices can submit any of the 11 recognised identity documents to secure inclusion during the verification phase, which runs from August 17 to October 15.

(With agency inputs)

News Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home Karnataka SIR: Why nearly half of Bengaluru voters face deletion fears and how can you correct it