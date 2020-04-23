Karnataka sixth state to bring paracetamol under prescription

Karnataka on Thursday directed all chemists and pharmacists to sell fever, cold and cough medication only against a prescription, and to keep a record of the details of these customers. This means over-the-counter drugs, including paracetamol of all dosage, cetirizine, chlorpheniramine and all types of cough syrup will need a prescription.

Karnataka follows in the footsteps of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and parts of Bihar, which issued advisories to pharmacists a few days ago. The Pune city administration has also asked chemists to insist on a doctor’s prescription before selling fever medication.

The rule has been introduced to enable screening at the initial stages of illness in view of the covid-19 outbreak, the Karnataka government order said. Pharmacies, both standalone and within hospitals, will have to keep a record of the person’s name, address and mobile phone number, and submit it to the district health authorities daily.

“We have told chemists/druggists to report such cases to the respective district health authorities on a daily basis, so that we can track all those who may be self-medicating," said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, health commissioner of Karnataka.

Dr Girish Tyagi, President, Delhi Medical Association, said the move was necessary as there have been cases of people with symptoms who did not report them but instead stayed home and took medicines. “This could be because they are wary of being quarantined. People with flu-like symptoms should see a doctor. Pharmacists too should be directed to sell any drug only on prescription, particularly at this time," he said.

The Union health ministry recently said that 80% of coronavirus cases are asymptomatic. “These over-the-counter medicines can mask flu symptoms. There may be a delay in diagnosing covid-19 if a person self-medicates. In that time, he or she could spread it," said Bangalore South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who petitioned the Union health ministry for a central order on this last week.

Not all doctors, however, are in favour of insisting on prescriptions for popular, over-the-counter drugs as it will deprive people of medicines for headaches and other minor ailments. “Consuming these drugs won’t change the pathology of covid-19 and the symptoms will be masked only for a maximum of four to five hours," said Dr Harmeet Singh Rehan, Head of Department Pharmacology, Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi.

Pharmacists said they will work with the state health authorities but are wary of the government putting the onus on them. “It is not possible for medical shops in remote areas to insist on prescriptions, especially since paracetamol is the poor man’s drug for all minor ailments," said the owner of a pharmacy in Ghaziabad, who did not wish to be named. “People who can’t afford to see a doctor buy these drugs as they are proven safe and cheap."

Cardiologist Dr B Ramana Rao said: “It is impractical in a large country like India to track all those who buy these common medicines. The way to contain this virus is testing and social distancing. Lockdown is the best medicine."