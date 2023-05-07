Home/ News / India/  Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live: Date announced, how to check, other details
LIVE UPDATES

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live: Date announced, how to check, other details

1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 06:11 PM IST Livemint
In 2022, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on May 19. (HT)Premium
In 2022, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on May 19. (HT)

SSLC result 2023 Karnataka: Around 8 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year

Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board will  announce Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 tomorrow. Candidates can check KSEAB Class 10 results on the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

07 May 2023, 06:10:16 PM IST

How to check the results: Link here

Visit the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

