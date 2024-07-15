Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation proposes up to 20% bus fare hike amid ₹295 Cr loss from free travel scheme

  KSRTC plans a bus fare hike of up to 20% as losses over three months from the Shakti scheme, which offers free bus travel for women, mounted to 295 crore. KSRTC Chairman SR Srinivas stressed the need for a hike to sustain operations amid rising costs and unchanged staff salaries since 2020.

First Published15 Jul 2024, 07:44 AM IST
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) plans to propose a bus fare hike of up to 20 per cent, citing significant financial losses. Over the past three months, the KSRTC reported a loss of 295 crore, primarily due to the Shakti scheme, which offers free bus travel for women in Karnataka, PTI reported.

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Chairman SR Srinivas stressed the urgency to increase ticket prices to keep the department afloat. "A board meeting on Friday resolved to increase bus fares and bring this to the chief minister's attention," PTI quoted Srinivas as saying.

Srinivas underscored the financial difficulties faced by the staff, whose salaries have not been revised since 2020. "Bus services are essential. If a bus driver doesn't show up, a village may lose its bus service for the day. We've incurred a loss of 295 crore in the last three months due to the Shakti scheme," he explained, PTI reported.

He has proposed a fare hike of 15-20 per cent, pending the chief minister's approval. "If the fare isn't increased, the KSRTC won't survive," he warned, as quoted by PTI.

In a related development, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) Chairman Raju Kage also attributed the losses to the Shakti scheme. This scheme is one of the five guarantees promised by the Congress government led by CM Siddaramaiah, which celebrated its first year on June 11, 2024, as per PTI.

"We haven't increased bus fares in the last 10 years," Kage remarked, adding, “The department is in loss, but we're still managing,” PTI reported.

(With Inputs from agencies)

