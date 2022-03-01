An Indian student from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city of war-hit Ukraine on Tuesday morning while he was on his way to a nearby store, official have said.

"A student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a native of Chalageri in Haveri district, died in the shelling," said Manoj Rajan, Karnataka state disaster management authority commissioner.

“He had left for a nearby store to buy something. Later, his friend got a call from a local official that he (Naveen) has died," added Rajan.

Following this, state Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai spoke with the father of the student and assured him that all efforts will be made to bring back Naveen's body, according to the CM's office.

“Naveen Shekharappa, a Haveri district student died in Ukraine. CM Bommai spoke with his father. All efforts will be made to bring back Naveen's body to India. The CM said that the matter is being negotiated with foreign ministry officials," said the CMO.

This comes as Naveen's father has alleged that no one from the Indian Embassy reached out to stranded Indian students in Kharkiv. His family members said Naveen was in the fourth year of his course in the Kharkiv medical college, according to news agency PTI.

His uncle Ujjanagouda said Naveen along with others from Karnataka was stuck in a bunker in Kharkiv. He had gone out in the morning to exchange currency and to fetch some food when he was caught shelling happened, in which he was killed instantaneously.

On Tuesday when he rang up his father, Naveen said there was no food and water in the bunker, Ujjanagouda stated.

Meanwhile, the external affairs ministry (EAM) said the foreign secretary is calling in ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate its demand for "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and in other conflict zones.

"Similar action is also being undertaken by our ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," the MEA said.

The Kharkiv city is witnessing increasing fighting between the Ukrainian troops and Russian forces.

News agency PTI reported that officials have stated that the deteriorating situation in Kharkiv is a matter of grave concern and the safety and security of Indian nationals in that city is of utmost priority for the government.

